GOLCONDA, Ill. — Joan Davidson, 88, of Golconda, passed away Aug. 28, 2022, in Paducah, Kentucky.
Joan Modglin Davidson was born Dec. 20, 1933, to Edgar and Callie Brandt Modglin in Dixon Springs.
After Joan’s father died in 1937, she and her mom moved to Golconda where she attended Golconda schools.
She married R.C. Davidson, Jr., on Dec. 23, 1952.
Her first job was at Davis Drugs in Golconda. In her early 20s, while working at Electric Energy in Joppa, she chose to follow R.C. to Germany, where he was stationed with the USAF. After seven months in Germany, they relocated to Sault Ste Marie, Michigan, for 18 months. Following his discharge in 1956, they moved back to Bay City. Joan worked at the First National Bank in Golconda for 10 years. She retired after 25 years as the Executive Director of the Pope County Housing Authority.
While working full time outside the home, Joan was busy raising two children and attending to the many jobs of a farm wife.
Joan was very active in her church and on many community boards and committees. In her early years, she played piano for church and area singing groups. She was a life-long member of Golconda First Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, R.C. Davidson, Jr.; daughter, Karol Ann Donath (Ed); son, Russell Eugene Davidson; grandson, Chad Russell Jones (Jessica); granddaughter, Angela Kay Jones; and great-grandson, Ayden Russell Jones.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at the First Baptist Church, Golconda. Interment will follow at the IOOF Cemetery in Golconda. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church on Friday.
Services will be conducted by Kevin Richerson and Charles Wilson.
Pallbearers will be Ed Donath, Gene Davidson, Jim Wiley, Chad Jones, Steven Ward, and Timothy Simmons.
Memorials may be made to: Pope County Senior Citizens, P.O. Box 246, Golconda, IL 62938.
To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit alyfh.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Aly Funeral Home, Eddyville.
