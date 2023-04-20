Joan “JoAnn” Dance, 83, of Paducah, died at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah.
April 20, 2023
Joan “JoAnn” Dance, 83, of Paducah, died at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was a member of Washington Street Missionary Baptist Church in Paducah and a former member of the formerly Clay Street Christian Church.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Eddie Edmonds, Jr.; her second husband, Tommy Lee Dance; her parents, Sam Jones and Georgia Hannah Grubbs; and four brothers.
She is survived by two sons, Eddie Edmonds III of Paducah, Kenneth Ray Edmonds of Cadiz; three daughters, Donna Jones Baker of Cincinnati, Ohio, Deborah Lynn Edmonds of Paducah, and Dameta JoAnn Sanders of Phoeniz, Arizona; one sister, Jewel Marie Ferguson of Paducah; six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, seven great-great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral services are scheduled at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Washington Street Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Raynarldo Henderson officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Family and friends may call Saturday at the funeral home from noon until the funeral hour.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
