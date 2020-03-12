CLINTON — Jo Wheeler Mills, 88, of Clinton died at 6 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Clinton-Hickman County ICF Nursing Home.
She was a member of Clinton First Baptist Church and a homemaker.
She is survived by two daughters, Laura Harrington of Lexington and Leslie Bizzle of Clinton; five granddaughters; and a great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Clarence Jerome “CJ” Mills; a grandchild; and a brother. Her parents were Halford and Ruby Marie Pittman Wheeler.
Private services will be held due to the threat of the COVID-19 virus.
Donations may be sent to Gideons International, P.O. Box 1325, Fulton, KY 42041.
