Jo Lena Gipson, 90, of Paducah passed away at 4:59 AM on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at her residence.
Mrs. Gipson was a cook at the Charter Hospital and Lourdes and she was a member of First Church of Nazarene of Paducah.
She is survived by her son, Alan Gipson (Joseph Johnson) of Orlando, Florida; one daughter, Karen Dowell (Bobby) of Paducah; one grandson, Garrett Dowell; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Delbert Gipson; two daughters, Rita Browning, Debbie Gipson; one grandson, Kristopher Browning; parents, James Claude and Myrtle Lena (Gamble) Powell.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Monday, April 4, 2022 at Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Jim Boyd officiating. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery in Paducah.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 3, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to Lourdes Hospice, P.O. Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002-7100.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
