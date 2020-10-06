SMITHLAND — Jo Kelley, of Smithland, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 4, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Kelley was a hairdresser in her early career, co-owned and operated the IGA in Burna and was later a realtor.
Jo was devoted to each of her family members, down to her great-great grandchildren, and loved by many. She was affectionately known to her grandchildren as “Popane”, a name that followed her for over 46 years.
She was a member of Smithland United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Kelly is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Robert Kelley; one daughter, Bobbie Jo (Allen) Smith, a son, David (Loretta) Kelley both of Smithland; grandchildren, Bridget (Brent) Houston of Henderson, Julie Gavin of Henderson, Hannah Kelley of Dallas, Texas, and Jason (Kaylynn) Bryant of Doniphan, Missouri; 15 grandchildren, Tyler Keeling, Dexter Keeling, Hailey Houston, Tony Houston, Caitlin Houston, Reed Houston, Kelsey (Sgt. Jacob Thompson) Thompson, Aaron Lucas, Emma Gavin, Elizabeth Gavin, Anna Gavin, Kyla Bryant, Cori Bryant, Ethan Bryant and Haven Bryant; five great-great grandchildren, Tai, Evee, Harrison, Jase and Paisley Jo due February 2021; two brothers, Ray (Nancy) Rudd of Smithland, David (Cheryl) Rudd of Ledbetter, a very special sister-in-law of 64 years, Sue Rudd of Smithland; and a special cousin, Dora Mae Miley. Mrs. Kelley cherished her friends and leaves behind her best friends, Doug and Helen Wheat and Marlene and Perry Evans; and in her words, “the world’s best neighbors”, Billy Joe and Maggie Edmonds and Joey Edmonds.
Mrs. Kelley is preceded in death by her parents, Houston and Helen Rudd; a brother, Don H. Rudd; a sister, Francis Sims; and granddaughter, Tanya Jo Lucas.
Services for Mrs. Kelley will be at Boyd Funeral Directors in Salem, with visitation from 5 — 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at noon on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Burial will be at Scott’s Chapel Cemetery.
The family has requested that everyone wear a face mask covering both the mouth and nose throughout the entire service. If for a personal reason you cannot comply, we respectively request that you do not enter.
