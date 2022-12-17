JACKSON, Tenn. — Jo Eva Yancy, of Jackson, formerly of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away at Jackson General Hospital in Jackson, on Nov. 5, 2022.
Jo Eva was born in Paducah, Kentucky, to the late William Hendren Yancy, and Martha Leota Hurley Yancy.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jo Eva Yancy, of Jackson, formerly of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away at Jackson General Hospital in Jackson, on Nov. 5, 2022.
Jo Eva was born in Paducah, Kentucky, to the late William Hendren Yancy, and Martha Leota Hurley Yancy.
She was a graduate of Augusta Tilghman High School, Lambuth College, and earned a master’s degree from George Peabody College.
Jo Eva loved teaching and taught at elementary schools in Nashville, Tennessee, Orlando, Florida, and Memphis, Tennessee.
She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, an organization dedicated to promoting the professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Memphis, where she was active in the Choir and Altar Guild. In her earlier church years, she was a member of Fountain Avenue United Methodist Church in Paducah.
Jo Eva is survived by one sister, Mary Louise Yancy Smith (Reggie) of Jackson; and one brother, Frank H. Yancy of Paducah, Kentucky; and nine nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, William C. Yancy; her twin brother, John Edd Yancy; and one sister, Lucy Ann Yancy.
A private family graveside service was held for Jo Eva at Mount Kenton Cemetery in Paducah on Nov. 12, 2022, officiated by the Rev. Eddie Smith of Fountain Avenue United Methodist Church in Paducah.
George A. Smith and Sons Funeral Home of Jackson, and Milner and Orr Funeral Home of Paducah, Kentucky, were in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to First United Methodist Church, 204 N. 2nd. St, Memphis, TN 38105; or West Tennessee Spay Neuter Coalition, PO Box 64, Oakfield, TN 38362.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.