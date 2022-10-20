Jo Corbett, 75, of Paducah, died 10:08 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital. Jo was a long time member of Heartland Worship Center. Jo was retired from McCracken County Board of Education where she was cafeteria manager at Lone Oak High School. Jo was owner and operator of Karmel Korn Shop when Kentucky Oaks Mall opened. She loved family and especially keeping the grandchildren.

Survivors include husband of 44 years. Billy Joe Corbett; one daughter, Amber Barrett, Paducah; one son, Todd (Lori) Moore, Paducah; two step-daughters, Melissa Corbett, Lexington, Kerri (Joe) Pailthorpe, Marietta, Georgia; one step-son, Billy Don Corbett, Thompson Station, Tennessee; eight grandchildren, Audrey Barrett, Jackson Barrett, Kaelyn Sutherland, Halley Young, Erin Pailthorpe, Abby Pailthorpe, Ryan Pailthorpe and Alex Pailthorpe; three great-grandchildren, Jack Sutherland, Jayden Sutherland, Caroline Sutherland; three step-grandchildren, Dakota Box, Dalton Box, Lane Box; two step-great grandchildren, Marlowe Box and Damon Box.

To send flowers to the family of Jo Corbett, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Oct 22
Funeral Ceremony
Saturday, October 22, 2022
12:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Ceremony begins.
Oct 22
Visitation
Saturday, October 22, 2022
10:00AM-12:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In