Jo Corbett, 75, of Paducah, died 10:08 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital. Jo was a long time member of Heartland Worship Center. Jo was retired from McCracken County Board of Education where she was cafeteria manager at Lone Oak High School. Jo was owner and operator of Karmel Korn Shop when Kentucky Oaks Mall opened. She loved family and especially keeping the grandchildren.
Survivors include husband of 44 years. Billy Joe Corbett; one daughter, Amber Barrett, Paducah; one son, Todd (Lori) Moore, Paducah; two step-daughters, Melissa Corbett, Lexington, Kerri (Joe) Pailthorpe, Marietta, Georgia; one step-son, Billy Don Corbett, Thompson Station, Tennessee; eight grandchildren, Audrey Barrett, Jackson Barrett, Kaelyn Sutherland, Halley Young, Erin Pailthorpe, Abby Pailthorpe, Ryan Pailthorpe and Alex Pailthorpe; three great-grandchildren, Jack Sutherland, Jayden Sutherland, Caroline Sutherland; three step-grandchildren, Dakota Box, Dalton Box, Lane Box; two step-great grandchildren, Marlowe Box and Damon Box.
