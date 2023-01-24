ARLINGTON — Jo Ann Richardson Ellegood, age 83, of Arlington, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Jo was born on Aug. 11, 1939, to the late Ertin and Leta Dotson Richardson. She was of the Methodist faith and attended Arlington United Methodist and Corinth United Methodist in Cunningham. Jo worked as a beautician for many years before her retirement. She was a Master Sewer and loved to volunteer with the Local 4-H and the Extension Homemakers Club as both an inspector and judge for sewing competitions. Jo also enjoyed spending her free time working in her garden and watching the hummingbirds that would come visit her feeders. She was also an incredible cook. Jo loved to travel, especially to Arizona where she and her husband would spend their winters for over 22 years.
Jo is survived by her husband of 60 years, Jim Ellegood of Arlington; three sons, Terry Ellegood of Dallas, Texas, Gary Ellegood of Dallas, Texas, and Russell Ellegood of Arlington; her sister, Hazel Richardson (Fred) Gardner of Louisville; nine grandchildren, Cameron (Maigan) Ellegood, Kyle (Jasmine) Ellegood, Kalyn Ellegood, Laiken Ellegood, Alaina Ellegood, Kollyn Ellegood, Ashten (Josh) Bardales, Emory (Tyler) Barton and Aaron Ellegood; six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her two sisters, Martha Reed and Mary Richardson; two brothers, Paul Richardson and Bobby Richardson; and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Arlington with Rev. Keith Osborn officiating. Burial will follow at Arlington Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 — 8 p.m, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Arlington.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Jo Ann Ellegood to the Carlisle County Extensions Homemakers, 65 John Roberts Dr. Bardwell, KY 42023.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
To send flowers to the family of Jo Ann Ellegood, please visit Tribute Store.
