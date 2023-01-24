ARLINGTON — Jo Ann Richardson Ellegood, age 83, of Arlington, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.

Jo was born on Aug. 11, 1939, to the late Ertin and Leta Dotson Richardson. She was of the Methodist faith and attended Arlington United Methodist and Corinth United Methodist in Cunningham. Jo worked as a beautician for many years before her retirement. She was a Master Sewer and loved to volunteer with the Local 4-H and the Extension Homemakers Club as both an inspector and judge for sewing competitions. Jo also enjoyed spending her free time working in her garden and watching the hummingbirds that would come visit her feeders. She was also an incredible cook. Jo loved to travel, especially to Arizona where she and her husband would spend their winters for over 22 years.

Service information

Jan 28
Funeral Ceremony
Saturday, January 28, 2023
10:00AM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Arlington
501 Walnut Street
Arlington, KY 42021
Jan 27
Visitation
Friday, January 27, 2023
4:00PM-7:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Arlington
501 Walnut Street
Arlington, KY 42021
