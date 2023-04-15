Jo Ann Keeling, 87, of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, passed away at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, 2023. She was a member at East Side Holiness Church. She was the daughter of the late Roy and Pearl Dilworth.

A memorial will be held at noon Saturday, April 22, 2023, at East Side Holiness Church. Burial will follow at Maple Lawn Cemetery.

