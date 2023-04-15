Jo Ann Keeling, 87, of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, passed away at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, 2023. She was a member at East Side Holiness Church. She was the daughter of the late Roy and Pearl Dilworth.
A memorial will be held at noon Saturday, April 22, 2023, at East Side Holiness Church. Burial will follow at Maple Lawn Cemetery.
She is survived by a son, Kenneth Earl Keeling; grandchildren, Jason Harrison Keeling of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, Kristina Keeling (Pelisseyo) of Fort Collins, Colorado; two great grandchildren, Lana and Malia Keeling of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; one goddaughter, Bobbi Jo McGee; four step sisters and one step brother.
She was preceded in death by husband, Troy Harrison Keeling; daughter, Glenda Carol Keeling (Rudd); and grandson, Tracy Lynn Shelton; three brothers, one step brother, and one step sister.
The memorial is also for her daughter, Glenda Carol Keeling (Rudd) who passed in 2022.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations for Jo Ann’s son, Kenny Keeling who is fighting stage 4 cancer. Donations may be sent to Barbara Borders, 214 Wilson Ave., Paducah, KY 42003.
