Jo Ann Jameson Herndon of Paducah surrendered in her battle against dementia and cancer on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.
Jo Ann was born on Dec. 6, 1939, to Percy and Eva Jameson. She was raised in the Paducah community where she attended school, graduating from Paducah Tilghman High School in 1958. She married Ray Johnson and had two sons, Danny and Ricky, both precedes her in death. She later married Lester Herndon, and with him raised two daughters, Leslie Richards and Cheryl Wells, both of Paducah.
Jo Ann became a dietary manager for Western Baptist Hospital where she was able to meet the needs of patients and staff at the hospital. She retired from the hospital in 2006. Afterwards, she spent many good years with her companion, Howard Hicks, until illness overtook her. She was Christian and was baptized at Trinity Baptist church in 1956. She enjoyed going to Heartland Church with her family. Jo Ann held tightly to the world, and the world held her tight, but the will of God prevails and he welcomed her home.
Jo Ann is survived by two daughters, Leslie Richards and Cheryl (Chris) Wells; one sister, Wanda Jameson Johnston; five grandchildren, Cayce Hendrickson, of Benton, Chloe Henrickson, of Helena, Montana, Chris Warren, of Nashville, Tennessee, Danielle (Ryan) Hughes, of Paducah, MacKenzie Richards, of Paducah; and many great-grandchildren.
Preceding Jo Ann in death are her parents, Percy and Eva Jameson; two sons, Ricky and Danny; and one sister, Norma Roof Chapman.
A funeral service for Jo Ann will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home. Friends may visit the family from noon to service hour. Burial will follow at Mount Kenton Cemetery.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
