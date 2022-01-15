Jimmy Ray Hayes, 71, of Paducah, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at his residence surrounded by family.
Mr. Hayes, after serving his country as a Marine aviator for more than 22 years. He retired as a major from the USMC. After retirement he was a director of military programs and requirements at Piasecki Aircraft and he was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Hayes, of Paducah; four sons, Chris Hayes, of Pensacola, Florida, Bill Hayes and wife Debbie, of Pensacola, Florida, Kris Bolte, of Paducah, Kraig Bolte and wife Michelle, of Fredericksburg, Virginia; three daughters, Amanda Hayes-Hamrick and husband Clyde, of Orange, Virginia, Andrea Hayes, of Eagle Point, Oregon, Erica Reader and husband James, of Arvada, Colorado; two brothers, Richard Hayes and wife Nancy, of Hopkins, Michigan, Keith Hayes and wife Melinda, of Pensacola, Florida; 19 grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Luenelle Jones; father, James Hayes.
Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah with Jimmy Franks officiating. Burial with full military rites will follow at Trace Creek Cemetery in Mayfield.
Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at the funeral home.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.