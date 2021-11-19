MARION — Jimmy Loyd Wright, 69, of Marion, passed from this life on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Livingston Hospital and Healthcare Services.

Mr. Wright was born Aug. 20, 1952, in the community of Lola to Joe Loyd and Jewel Leen Wright.

Jimmy was a true cowboy, who loved horses and his family. He had been a truck driver for more than 28 years, served in the Army National Guard and attended New Union (Ditney) Baptist Church.

He is survived by daughters, Kayla Wright, of Smithland and Autumn Smith (Grant), of Tiline; sons, Jimmy Dale Wright (Sandra), of Marion, and Jamie Loyd Wright, of Smithland; mother, Jewel Leen Wright Atwood, of Marion; sister, Diane Coleman Downs (Ray), of Benton; brothers, Ronnie Wright (Dee), of Burna, Jerry Wright (Jody), of Lola, Eddie John Wright, of Grand Rivers, and Rodney Wright (Stacy), of Grand Rivers; grandchildren, Kimberlee Overcast, of Fredonia, Emilee Whited, of Mississippi, Allison Whited, of Marion, Arieal Wright, Bryson Tidwell and Preston Smith; and long-time special friend, Renea Truitt of Marion.

He was preceded in death his father, Joe Loyd Wright.

Funeral Services will be 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services. Burial will follow in New Union (Ditney) Cemetery.

Friends may visit with the family from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services in Salem.

Service information

Nov 21
Visitation
Sunday, November 21, 2021
12:00PM-1:30PM
Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services (Salem, KY)
212 East Main St
Salem, KY 42078
Nov 21
Funeral Service
Sunday, November 21, 2021
1:30PM
Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services (Salem, KY)
212 East Main St
Salem, KY 42078
