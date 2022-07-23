Jimmy Long

BENTON — Jimmy Lynn Long, 68, of Benton, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022 at his residence.
Long is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda (Dees) Long; one son, Timothy (Rebecca) Long of Benton; one daughter, Samantha Mikolaitis of Benton; two brothers, Billy Jack Mays and John “Bud” Anderson, both of Wingo; one sister, Betty Jo Ray of Lowes; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
