Jimmy Long

BENTON — Jimmy Lynn Long, 68, of Benton, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022 at his residence.

Long is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda (Dees) Long; one son, Timothy (Rebecca) Long of Benton; one daughter, Samantha Mikolaitis of Benton; two brothers, Billy Jack Mays and John “Bud” Anderson, both of Wingo; one sister, Betty Jo Ray of Lowes; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Service information

Jul 31
Memorial Service
Sunday, July 31, 2022
2:00PM
Free Spirit Biker Church
2380 John L. Puryear Drive
Paducah, KENTUCKY 42003
