HOPKINSVILLE — Jimmy Leek, 74, of Hopkinsville, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Jennie Stuart Medical Center, Hopkinsville, of natural causes.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Northside Church of God with Jeremy Leek officiating. Lamb Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Visitation will be from noon until the service hour on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Northside Church of God.
A native of E. Moline, Illinois, he was born Aug. 9, 1948, the son of the late Cecil Paul Leek and the late Eva Jane (Scnoff) Leek.
Jimmy received his Pastoral Ministry Classes at Lee University Church of God in Cleveland, Tennessee. He served as pastor at Church of God in Wingo, Madisonville and Mayfield. He was a member of Northside Church of God. Jimmy co-owned Leek Van & Storage Company and volunteered at the Salvation Army food kitchen.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter in infancy; his brothers, Jerry Leek, John Leek and Jeff Leek; and his sister, Janie Whitaker.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Lynette Robison Leek, Hopkinsville; his sons, Jimmy Orvel (Carisa) Leek, Jr., Scottsboro, Alabama, Michael Glenn (Joy) Leek, Trenton; his brothers, Joe Leek and Jack Leek, both of Hopkinsville; his sisters, JoAnne McNichols, Metropolis, Illinois, Joy Stokes, Anton, Jacqueline Bird, Cerulean; and three grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Church of God Home For Children, 522 Muncey Court, Sevierville, TN 37862.
To send flowers to the family of Jimmy Leek, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.