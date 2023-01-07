HOPKINSVILLE — Jimmy Leek, 74, of Hopkinsville, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Jennie Stuart Medical Center, Hopkinsville, of natural causes.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Northside Church of God with Jeremy Leek officiating. Lamb Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Service information

Jan 7
Visitation
Saturday, January 7, 2023
11:00AM-1:00PM
Northside Church of God
3620 Madisonville Rd
Hopkinsville, KY 42240
Jan 7
Memorial Service
Saturday, January 7, 2023
1:00PM
Northside Church of God
3620 Madisonville Rd
Hopkinsville, KY 42240
