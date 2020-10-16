BENTON — Jimmy Lee Bolen, 86 of Benton, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Jimmy was born on September 21, 1934, and was preceded in death by his parents, Ilen (Mike) Bolen and Clemmie Walker Bolen; three brothers, Wallace Green, Rudy Bolen, Floyd Bolen; and two sisters, Ena Houser and Elizabeth Cunningham.
Jimmy was a member of the Oak Level Missionary Baptist Church, where he worshipped with his close friends. Jimmy was married to Ina Faye Powell for 67 wonderful years. They loved to travel with close friends all across the United States. They have traveled to all 50 states, not only once, but twice. Jimmy had two wonderful daughters, who he loved with all his heart, Gail Lyles of Benton (Husband Doug Lyles), and Carola Joyce Bolen of Benton. He had three grandchildren that he was proud of, Adam D. Lyles, MD of Benton, Aaron J. Lyles of Benton (wile Tosha Lyles, OD), Krista Vincent, teacher at North Marshall Middle School of Benton (husband Jared Vincent, Loan Officer at CFSB). Jimmy was blessed with eight great-grandchildren, which he adored. Addison Faith Lyles, (14), Austin Travis Lyles (11), Cambelle Reese Lyles (10), Cameron Kate Lyles, (9), Avery Rope Lyles (9), Annabelle Grace Vincent (6), Claire Leigh Vincent (3), and Liam Jesse Lyles (3).
A graveside service will be held at the Hillcrest Cemetery at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, Doug Lyles and CC Brasher officiating. Interment will follow.
No public visitation is scheduled.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hillcrest Cemetery, c/o Garry Smith, 86 New Harmony Road, Benton KY 42025.
Collier Funeral Home, Benton is handling arrangements.
