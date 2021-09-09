Jimmy L. Harber, 79, of Paducah, passed away at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He attended West Kentucky Vocational School and was certified in masonry. He was a faithful member of Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, as a driver with the van ministry and was a member of the Stone Square Lodge #5, F&AM, PHA. He retired from Paducah Power where he was employed as a meter reader and bill collector.
He is survived by two daughters, Alisa H. (Rodney) Smith of Paducah and Christi Harber of Chicago, Illinois; one son, Howard (Rita) Houston of Paducah; two grandsons, Roderic Smith and Larry (Ebony) Arnold; three granddaughters, Jalisa Smith, Joya Smith and Chelsea Houston, all of Paducah; one sister, Brenda (William) Harris of Paducah; and several nieces, nephews and cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Corine Riley Harber; his parents, James Harber and Esther Patterson Harber; and one brother, Louis Harber.
Services are scheduled at noon Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Calvin R. Cole Sr. and Rev. Donna G. Hawkins officiating. Entombment will follow in Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Friends may call at the church on 10 a.m. until funeral hour with Masonic Rites at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
All attendees are required to wear a mask.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
