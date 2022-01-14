Jimmy Finnell, 81, of Paducah, passed away at 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Jimmy was a long time member of the Highland Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He served as an elder, a member of the cemetery committee and various other church committees and boards. Jimmy retired from Petter Supply where he worked in the shipping department, and his early years of employment was at Wonder Market. Jimmy enjoyed playing golf and was an avid University of Kentucky Basketball fan. He and Nancy enjoyed their many travels abroad and trying new restaurants. He enjoyed telling you about his only grandson, Dillon. Jimmy never met a stranger.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Nancy Kenyon Finnell; two sons, Richard (Ricky) Finnell and wife, Lisa, of Louisville and Anthony (Tony) Finnell and wife, Bindu, of Mt. Prospect, Illinois; one grandson Dillon Finnell; three sisters-in-law, Betty Finnell, Margaret Finnell and Linda Chambers; several nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death were his parents, Johnnie Finnell and Rowena (Young) Finnell; one sister, Mary Modella Stapleton; six brothers, Preston Finnell, Herbert Finnell, John Finnell, Charles Finnell, Owen Finnell and Bill Finnell.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with the Rev. Bud Russell officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Lone Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to the Highland Church Cemetery Fund, 3950 Lovelaceville Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
