Jimmy L. Finch Sr. 75, of Paducah, died at 6:57 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
He was of the Christian faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom Barge Finch and Georgia Mae Tolbert Burns; his stepfather, Cannon Jerry Burns and one brother.
He was the owner and operator of Used Car Lot and was a veteran in the United States Army during the Vietnam era.
He is survived by five daughters, Linda Matkins, of Edwardsville, Illinois, Melissa Robertson, of Rothsay, Minnesota, Michelle Taylor, of Corinth, Mississippi, Felicia Finch, of Corinth Mississippi, and Kristie Finch, of Paducah; two Sons, Jimmy Lee Finch Jr., of Clarksville, Tennessee, Johnathan Finch, of Louisville; four brothers, Kenneth Burns, Carl Burns, Milton Burns, Joe Burns, all of Paducah; three sisters, Debra Dunbar, Nazzie Burns, and Jackie Jones, all of Paducah; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; great-nieces; nephews; great nephews; and cousins.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Pettus Rowland Funeral Home with Melanie Nunn officiating. Entombment with Military Honors will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Friends may call 10 a.m. — 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
All in attendance are required to wear mask.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
