Jimmy Don Peck made his last trip around the sun on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
A husband, father, athlete, coach, educator and school administrator, Jimmy Don was born on December 13, 1940, to John Ed and Luenell Peck in Paducah.
Post-war years saw his as a typical life of boys of that generation — riding bikes across town, working a paper route to earn money and, as his sister would say, he would always have a ball in his hand.
Like many boys growing up in the 1950s, his heroes were baseball players like Mickey Mantle and the great New York Yankees. He worked toward fulfilling his stated dream in his high school senior publication of becoming a professional baseball player.
He fulfilled part of that dream as a member of the Murray State University Thoroughbred baseball team, where he contributed to the team winning the OVC titles from 1961 to 1963. Along the way, he was named to the All-OVC Team in 1963, batting a red-hot .339 for the season.
Summers saw him teaching at Sho-Me baseball camps in Missouri, where he also played in a semi-pro league, which led to pro tryout opportunities.
He transferred his passion for playing into a passion for coaching. Fresh out of college, he started his career teaching and coaching at Jetton Junior High in Paducah. He next made the career leap to the college ranks as baseball coach and assistant basketball coach at Paducah Community College (PCC). During his tenure at PCC, the team won the 1969 Junior College National Championship in basketball.
After a two-year stint as head coach at PCC, he moved on to the university ranks, accepting a position as assistant basketball coach at the University of Southern Mississippi. Concluding his tour at Southern Miss, he returned back to his roots in western Kentucky to coach at North Marshall High School in Calvert City. The consolidation of the school district provided him the opportunity to move into school administration as athletic director and assistant principal at the newly formed Marshall County High School.
As athletic director, he developed and oversaw many new programs, including the creation of high school golf tournament events for the region that featured later famous PGA players such as Kenny Perry and Russ Cochran as high school players honing their skills.
As an educator, he held bachelor’s, master’s and 30 hours above (Rank I) degrees from Murray State University. As in sports, he was just as passionate about the opportunities afforded by K-12 education and making school about the learners.
Educators who worked with and for him over the years would say that he was kind and fair to those who were diligent in their performance in education. Most of us don’t know about all of the activities that are required to manage a school building and make it a safe and welcoming place ready for learning.
An avid golfer throughout his adult life, he often participated in area golf tournaments and was even able convince his wife, Lil, to play in couples tournaments. He shared that love of the sport of golf with his sons and grandsons with his patience for teaching, mentoring and the humbling honesty of the game.
Passionate about golf and lifelong aficionado of horse racing, he could speak at length as to the success rates of trainers, jockeys and the lineage of certain horses. Making a small wager enhanced the experience, but it was always more about the excitement and uncertainty of an athletic race. He and Lil made annual pilgrimages to Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Arkansas, to see the Arkansas Derby and attended many fall meets at Keeneland.
As any supportive father, he was there for every physical move, no matter how long the trip or how many floors furniture needed to be moved up. Knowing the importance of having the right tools to foster the development of an interest or potential career, he made sure that son Anthony had that early computer equipment that fostered his career in the IT world, and son Sean was afforded early music experiences that have led to lifelong performance opportunities.
That extended to support of activities that he didn’t readily understand but came to appreciate, including all manner of performing arts, and even traveling to New York to see a grandson competitively figure skate.
Travel almost always included a beach destination. He and Lil went to all the exotic beach locales from the Caribbean to Hawaii. For many years, they made annual pilgrimages to Cabo San Lucas to enjoy a respite from winter. He and Lil instilled the desire for travel, knowledge-seeking and exploration in his sons and grandsons whom all have extended their journeying to all parts of the world.
He loved the sport of golf for its demand of the individual skill and self-censuring honesty. Similarly, he was drawn to track and field for its purely objective outcomes. No one can deny the fastest time, the highest jump or the longest throw.
Subsequently, it gave him a great thrill to be able to follow his grandson’s track career as an NCAA Division I sprinter at the University of Louisville. That personal relationship even further cemented his support of UofL sports, in particular, basketball.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Ed and Luenell Peck of Paducah.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Alidia (Lil) (Allen) Peck; sons Sean Peck and Donna of Manassas, Virginia, and Anthony Peck and Emily of Paducah; grandsons Adrian Peck and Freddy of Orlando, Florida, and Teague Peck of Flagstaff, Arizona; and sister Peggie Carter of Boulder City, Nevada.
Join the family for a celebration of his life on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah at 120 Memorial Dr. Memories of Jimmy Don will be shared at approximately 6:30 p.m.
Burial services will take place at Maplelawn Park Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Murray State Baseball. Make the check payable to Murray State Baseball. Record memorial gift and Jimmy Don Peck’s name in the memo line and mail to: Murray State University Baseball, 217 Stewart Stadium, Murray, KY 42071.
For questions, email Taylor Mudd at tmudd3@murraystate.edu
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.