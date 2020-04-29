MAYFIELD — Jimmy Dillingham, 90, of Mayfield, died on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at his residence.
Mr. Dillingham was a member of Northside Baptist Church in Mayfield. He was retired from Union Carbide and General Tire.
He is survived by two sons, Ricky Dillingham and Roger Dillingham, both of Mayfield; a daughter, Rhonda Crouch of Jeffersonville, Indiana; a brother, Don Dillingham of Mount Juliet, Tennessee; six grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Imogene Owen Dillingham; a brother; and a sister. His parents were Felix and Sammie Dillingham.
A private graveside service will be held at the Mayfield Memory Gardens Mausoleum. The Rev. Al Chandler will officiate.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Northside Baptist Church, 611 W. Lockridge St. Mayfield, KY 42066.
Byrn Funeral home in Mayfield is in charge of arrangements. Friends and family may leave online condolences at byrnfuneralhome.net.
