MAYFIELD — Jimmy D. Mills, 78, of Mayfield, died Friday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray. Mr. Mills was a graduate of the University of Kentucky College of Engineering. He was retired from the City of Paducah and a past president of the AFL-CIO union. Jimmy was born the son of the late Rex V. and Thelma Louise Bray Mills.

He is survived by his daughters, Kim Mills Garrigus of Mayfield and Paula Mills Glisson (Frank) of Mayfield; one brother, Rudy Mills of Mayfield; three grandchildren, Shameckia Pittman Dufour Holt, Dustin Matthew Pittman, and Austin Glisson; and two great-grandchildren, Patrick Pittman and Paige Dufour.

