FULTON — Jimmy “Chico” Houston Luker Sr. of Fulton, passed away on December 16, 2020 at the Tennova Healthcare Clarksville, Tennessee.
He was born on September 13, 1937, in Obion County, Tennessee, to the late Houston and Christine Maddox Luker.
Jimmy was a member of the Liberty Baptist Church and was a retired United States Air Force veteran, where he served during the Vietnam Era. He also retired from the former General Tire as an electrician, and also worked as a security guard at the Hickman County Courthouse. Jimmy was a member of the Roberts Lodge #172, a Shriner of Madisonville and also a member of Scottish Rites of Madisonville and South Fulton, Tennessee, and the American Legion Post in Madisonville. He was also a Kentucky Colonel.
He is survived by his wife, Carole Shove Luker whom he was married to for over 60 years; four sons, James “Jim” Houston (DeAnna) Luker Jr. of Clinton, Jerry Wayne Luker of Fulton, Jeffrey Keith (Ascenith) Luker of Paris, Tennessee, and John David (Gina) Luker of Silverhill, Alabama; a daughter, Teresa Gail Luker of Murray, grandchildren, Ashley Nichole Mangold, James Houston Luker III, Cassidy Erin Luker, Samantha Ann Weaver, Montanna Linn Luker, Keirston May Luker, Austin Hunter Harris, Garrett Houston Luker, Morgan Danielle Luker, Brittany Nichole Langley, Jonathan David Arnold, Jacob Daniel Luker; and his additional seven loving grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, a half-sister, Faye (Danny) Isbell of Union City, Tennessee; and two half-brothers, Robert (Kay) Burns of Fulton, and George (Teresa) Burns of Union City, Tennessee.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 20, 2020, in our funeral chapel with burial to follow in the Liberty Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 5-8 p.m. Saturday with Masonic services conducted at 7 p.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020. We do ask that you wear a mask for the visitation and services for Mr. Luker.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
