Jimmy Dora Caffey, 62, of Paducah, died at 1:18 p.m. Monday, April 6, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He attended New Greater Love Church, was a member of the Willing Kings Gospel Quartet and was a retiree of the city of Paducah.
He is survived by a daughter, Veronica Caffey of Paducah; three sisters, Cynthia Caffey Gibson of Kennett, Missouri, and Shalonda Caffey Spears and Youlonda Caffey-Weekly, both of Searcy, Arkansas; two brothers, John Caffey Jr. of Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and Kenneth Caffey of Marvel, Arkansas; two uncles; three aunts; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Caffey, Sr. and Alberta Wiggins Caffey; a daughter, Coretta Caffey; and two sisters.
In compliance with Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Funeral Directors Association, services will be private.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
