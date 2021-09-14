SMITHLAND — Jimmie Ray Mitchell, 85, of Smithland, passed away, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at his home.

Mr. Mitchell was born in Crittenden County, on June 6, 1936, to the late Jim and Geneva (Curnel) Mitchell. He was a retired carpenter, and a veteran having served in the United States Army. He was a member of the Smithland Pentecostal Church.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Marlene Mitchell of Smithland; daughters, Tina Kemp (Joe) of Hampton, Kentucky, and Crystal Thorning (Derek) of Paducah, Kentucky; son, Ed Decker (Trish) of Mayfield, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Cole Grimes, Ella Byers, Landon Byers, and Ainsley Thorning; and two great-grandchildren, Aiden and Casey.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Janell Hardin, and his parents.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services with Carey Cowell, Tim Fouts, and Fred Wynn officiating. Burial will follow at Cothron Cemetery.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services.

Condolences may also be left online at boydfuneraldirectors.com.

Service information

Sep 15
Visitation
Wednesday, September 15, 2021
10:00AM-12:00PM
Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services (Salem, KY)
212 East Main St
Salem, KY 42078
Sep 15
Funeral Service
Wednesday, September 15, 2021
12:00PM
Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services (Salem, KY)
212 East Main St
Salem, KY 42078
