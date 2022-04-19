BENTON — Jimmie R. Crowell, 87, of Benton, died Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Lake Way Nursing & Rehabilitation in Benton. He was a retired chemical operator for Air Products and served 2 years in the US Army where he was honorably discharged. In 1952, he graduated from Benton High School and went on to attend Murray State University. He attended First Baptist Church.
Born Wednesday, Oct. 10, 1934, in Symsonia, he was the son of the late William Raymond Crowell and the late Nelle (Fisher) Crowell.
Surviving are his son, Jimmie Carlyle Crowell of Beaver Creek, Ohio; daughters, Kim Crowell of Benton and Kelly Crowell, husband Danny of Ashford, Alabama; sister, Joan Crowell Hillen of Benton; and grandchild, Jackson Crowell Jones of Ashford, Alabama.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Judy Ann McGregor Crowell of Benton; parents and grandson, Sam Crowell Jones.
A Funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Collier Funeral Chapel with Joel Frizzell and Mark Doom officiating.
Interment will follow in Stice Cemetery, Benton.
Visitation will be held between the hours of 2-5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Collier Funeral Home.
