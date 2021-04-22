EDDYVILLE — Jimmie Dale McCoy, 86, of Eddyville, formerly of Between the Rivers, died at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 19, 2021, at his home in Lyon County.
He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church and a U.S. Army veteran serving in the Calvary Division during the Korean conflict.
Survivors include two daughters, Tonia French of Eddyville and Tammy McCoy of Utica; and four grandchildren, Jake Bullock of Bowling Green, Ross Bullock of Utica, and Willa French and Stuart French, both of Eddyville.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Katherine Calhoun McCoy; a brother, and a sister.
Services will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Dunn’s Funeral Home in Eddyville with the Rev. Johnnie Davis officiating. Burial will follow in McCoy Cemetery in Lyon County.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lyon County Band, Attn: Band Program, 209 W. Fairview Ave., Eddyville, KY 42038.
Dunn’s Funeral Home of Eddyville is in charge of arrangements.
