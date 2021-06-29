WICKLIFFE — Jimmie Hahs Tilford, 86, went home to Jesus, his Savior, on June 26, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah. He was born Sept. 10, 1934, to Earl Wallace Tilford and Mallie Mae Blanks Tilford. He was the manager of Deena Products and Sippi Products, two pottery companies, worked at Westvaco, and continued to farm from a very young age to a very ripe one.
Jimmie showed his love with hard work and dedication to his family. For most of his life, he worked full time while also running a farm, truly loving the outdoors. It was hard for him and Mary Etta to let you leave without something in your hand or in your stomach. From homemade blackberry jelly to fresh corn picked from their garden, they enjoyed taking care of those around them. And up to the last few moments of his life, he was still thinking of others, sharing his positive outlook on life, as “That’s just how it goes sometimes, I’ve been blessed to have lived so long without much sickness. I’ll be thinking of you,” as you stepped out of his hospital room.
His family would appreciate your prayers for his wife of 66 years, Mary Etta Stewart Tilford. He is also survived by two daughters, Charlotte Harris (husband Buster Harris), Denise Maxey (husband Mark Maxey); son, Chris Tilford; five grandchildren, Kindra Maxey Richards, Bo Harris, Catie Harris Overby, Britney Tilford, Amberly Tilford; four great-grandchildren, Owen Richards, Addison Richards, Mabel Harris, Blake Harris; and his half-sister, Shirley Myers Davis.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Earl Wallace Tilford and Mae Blanks Tilford; son, James Wallace “Toby” Tilford; one grandson, Matthew Alan Maxey; and his brother, William Earl Tilford.
“Now, don’t work too hard,” was Jimmie Tilford’s favorite thing to say as you walked out the door, which was always ironic since he was the hardest worker his family had ever known.
He and his wife, Mary Etta, were a fierce team who, when they set their mind to something, got it done. Jimmie was from a generation of strong men, and if you sat with him long enough you’d hear stories of a Depression-era family who had just enough gas rations to take their cream to sell once a week.
Or how the local farmers were afraid the first electrical poles were going to kill their cows.
Or how his dog saved him from a mean bull when he was just a kid who decided to cut through a field as a shortcut home.
Or how the best tobacco crop he ever had was the time his wife cut it while it was still a little too green (he wasn’t very happy at first, but the Lord took care of the harvest. He may have listened to her a little more after that).
Visitation for Jimmie will be held at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Morrow Funeral Chapel with Rev. Brian Overstreet and Rev. David Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Wickliffe.
Memorial contributions in the form of donations may be sent to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 200 Vesey Street 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Blandville Baptist Church, where he attended, 5560 Bethlehem Church Road, Wickliffe, KY 42087; or Blandville Hillcrest Cemetery.
