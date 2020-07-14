WICKLIFFE — Jimmie L. Doublin, 83, of Wickliffe, died on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Doublin was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church of Wickliffe. He retired after 21 years of service with the United States Army and served his country in both the Korean and Vietnam conflicts. He also owned and operated Doublin Construction, Sand and Gravel.
He is survived by two daughters, Deborah Jean Douglas and Patricia “Betsy” Doublin, both of Wickliffe; a son, Charlie Lynn Doublin of West Paducah; two brothers, Bailey Doublin of La Center and Stanley Doublin of Barlow; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Edith Ursula Doublin; a sister; and two brothers. His parents were Barney and Audie Stewart Doublin.
No services are scheduled at this time. Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Wickliffe is in charge of arrangements.
You may leave a message for the family or light a candle of remembrance at www.milnerandorr.com.
