Jimmie Dayle Harned, 73, of Paducah, passed away peacefully on the morning of April 24, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah. He was surrounded by his family as he transitioned to his heavenly home to reunite with his beloved wife.
Jimmie was born in Paducah on March 3, 1949, to Harold and Imogene Harned. In his youth, they were active members of Bellview Baptist Church. Jimmie dedicated his life to Christ when he was twelve years old and was always proud to share his faith with others. He graduated from Lone Oak High school in 1967, where he was a member of the basketball and track teams. He remained close with his LOHS Class of ’67 friends until his passing. Jimmie went on to graduate from Paducah Community College in 1969 and then attended Western Kentucky University. He was elected to the Student Council at PCC and was a member/officer of the Circle K Club (College Kiwanis) at both PCC and Western. He was also in the Big Brother program while attending WKU.
Mr. Harned began working at a young age and had numerous jobs during his early life. He told great stories about working at Kaintuck Territory on the weekends, as a stuntman, bandit, and gunslinger. He always had a fascination with Westerns and history, so it was a perfect fit. He was more recently employed by Hunter Martin Engineering, Florence & Hutcheson Engineers, and worked for the KY Transportation Cabinet in the Right of Way and Permits Depts. for 45 years, until his retirement in 2018. Jimmie had an impeccable sense of humor and was asked to MC numerous comedy Retirement Roasts. His quick wit and abilities as a talented writer served him well. He was no nonsense when it came to responsibilities, but he loved to have a good time and make others laugh. Jimmie was also an avid outdoorsman and skilled photographer.
Jimmie is a Kentucky Colonel, a board member of The General Lloyd Tilghman House Civil War Museum, a Lt. Commander in the Military Order of the Stars & Bars, Camp Adjutant of the Sons of Confederate Veterans Camp #1495 in Paducah, and a member of the Orphan Brigade of the Mechanized Calvary. He has been a Sunday school teacher, church lay leader, lay speaker, and former president of the Western Kentucky Chapter of the Kentucky Association of State Employees.
Jimmie was married to the love of his life, Pam Harned, for 45 years. They were long-time members of Owens Chapel Methodist Church. He was a devoted and loving father to his three girls and never missed an opportunity to support them in their endeavors. That unconditional love continued on when he became a Pop. Whatever Jimmie did, he did it with his whole heart. He was kind, intelligent, hilarious, and honest. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
Survivors include his three daughters, Kristi Harned Smith of Louisville, Sara (Jim Ed) Couch and Jess Harned (Brian Warford) all of Paducah; four grandchildren, Kade Krimple, Jack Couch, Sam Couch, and Emma Warford; two brothers, Harold Wayne (Tamara) Harned and Steve (Cathy) Harned all of Paducah; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Jimmie was preceded in death by his wife, Pamela Barnhill Harned; his parents, William Harold Harned and Eula Imogene Draffen Harned; and two brothers, Gary Bruce Harned and Don Terry Harned.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Rev. John Smithmier and Rev. Randy Story officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions in lieu of flowers to Lloyd Tilghman House & Civil War Museum, 631 Kentucky Ave, Paducah, KY 42001.
