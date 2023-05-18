MAYFIELD — Jimmie Lou Belza, 91, of Mayfield, died at 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at her home.

Arrangements were incomplete at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.

Service information

May 18
Visitation
Thursday, May 18, 2023
8:00AM-9:45AM
Brown Funeral Home - Mayfield
1223 West Broadway
Mayfield, KY 42066
May 18
Graveside Services
Thursday, May 18, 2023
10:00AM
Highland Park Cemetery
1210 South 9th Street
Mayfield, KY 42066
