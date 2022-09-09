EDDYVILLE — Jim Williams, 79, of Eddyville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, Sept. 7, 2022, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.

Jim was a member of Eddyville First Baptist Church, the 2016 Citizen of the Year in Eddyville and a Kentucky Colonel. He was a founding member of the National Wild Turkey Federation Kentucky State Chapter, where he received numerous awards for his service with youth and the Wounded Warrior Program. Jim was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He never met a stranger.

