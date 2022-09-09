EDDYVILLE — Jim Williams, 79, of Eddyville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, Sept. 7, 2022, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Jim was a member of Eddyville First Baptist Church, the 2016 Citizen of the Year in Eddyville and a Kentucky Colonel. He was a founding member of the National Wild Turkey Federation Kentucky State Chapter, where he received numerous awards for his service with youth and the Wounded Warrior Program. Jim was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He never met a stranger.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Patricia Ann Kennedy Williams of Eddyville; daughter, Lisa (Kelly) Oetjen of Paducah; four brothers, Edison (Cherri) Williams, Jr. of Louisville, Bobby (Donna) Williams of Eddyville, Joe (Brenda) Williams of Eddyville, Gaylon (Jennifer) Williams of Eddyville; grandchildren, Kyle Oetjen and Kaci Oetjen; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Grover Edison Williams, Sr. and Barbara Stallons Williams; sisters, Naomi Wells and Elizabeth Ward.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Lakeland Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at Lakeland Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Perdue, Bro. Josh Patton and Joe Bland officiating. Burial will follow at Blue Spring Cemetery in Caldwell County.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Eddyville First Baptist Church Youth Group, P.O. Box 599, Eddyville, KY 42038.
