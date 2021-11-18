VERSAILLES — Jim Sills, 94, of Versailles, formerly of Paducah, died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Lexington.
He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church of Lexington. He was a WWII veteran in Japan and was owner of Jim Sills Insurance and Real Estate.
He is survived by son, Tony Sills; sister, Juanita Richardson; many loving Nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by two brothers. His parents were Garlon C. and Agnes Sills.
Services will be at 2 p.m. ET Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Scobee Funeral Home in Winchester. Burial will follow in Winchester Cemetery.
Friends may call from 1 — 2 p.m. ET Thursday at the funeral home.
