Jim P. Lewis Sr., 96, of Paducah, was called home to be with the Lord at 7:27 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
He was a loving husband, married for 70 years, to his bride, Hazel Lewis, who was called home three years earlier. He has three children: Sharon Miller (Ron) of Lebanon, Ohio, Linda Walker (Walter), of Franklin, Tennessee, Jim P. Lewis Jr. (Susan), of Paducah; his nine grandchildren, Tammy Sparks (Darrin), of Lebanon, Ohio, Lori Hunt (Chris), of Killen, Alabama, Matthew Lewis, of Paducah, Anna Wood (Jeff), of Arlington, Virginia, Michelle Hardin (Dru), of Paducah, Jennie Falletti (Jim), of Thompson Station, Tennessee, Elizabeth Lewis, of Paducah, Andrea Rhodes, of Paducah, John Walker (Natalie), of Jacksonville, Florida; 21 great-grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren.
At the age of 13, he accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He lived his life sharing the Gospel of Christ and his family is secure in knowing he will spend eternity in heaven with his Savior.
He was a member of Olivet Baptist Church for nearly 70 years, serving in many areas as a Sunday school teacher, deacon and trustee. He was also a member of The Gideon Paducah East Camp for 49 years. James and Hazel would do programs for seniors in assisted living and nursing homes in Paducah and southern Illinois, sharing the Christmas and Easter message of Christ. They participated in the jailhouse visitation ministry and other ministries throughout the community. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps near the end of World War II and spent 20 years as a masonry contractor building many homes, churches, schools and businesses. Jim served as a real estate agent and broker for more than 50 years. He started Jim Lewis Realty and was well known for his real estate service throughout the community. After retirement, he was employed at USEC for several years.
Mr. Lewis never met a stranger and he loved sharing the good news of Jesus. He would take time to ask a waitress, sales clerk, a person shopping or waiting in line, “Do you know Jesus Christ as your personal savior and if you died today, do you know where you would spend eternity?” His family and friends will remember his commitment, miss his voice, and most of all his prayers that he covered them with.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Mack Octavis Lewis and Lottie Mae; his stepmother, Pearl and his brothers, Mack Jr., Lindy, Morris; and stepbrother, James Simpkins.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Wiley Godfrey officiating assisted by Chris Prescott. Burial with Military Funeral Honors will be at Newton Creek Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, and 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contribution to The Gideon International Paducah East Camp, P.O. Box 8436 Paducah, KY 42002-8436; or Olivet Baptist Church, 5186 Hinkleville Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
The Lewis family wishes to express their great appreciation to the nursing staff of Dept. of Labor and Mercy Health Hospice care.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
