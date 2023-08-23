WICKLIFFE — Jim McCain, 78, of Wickliffe, died on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at his home.

Jim was born in Neelyville, Missouri, on Sept. 11, 1944 to the late Noel and Ruth Ann Cox McCain. Jim is a fourth-generation logger who owned and operated his own business, McCain Logging.

Service information

Aug 25
Funeral Ceremony
Friday, August 25, 2023
12:00PM-1:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe
1079 Court Street
Wickliffe, KY 42087
Aug 25
Visitation
Friday, August 25, 2023
10:00AM-12:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe
1079 Court Street
Wickliffe, KY 42087
