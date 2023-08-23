WICKLIFFE — Jim McCain, 78, of Wickliffe, died on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at his home.
Jim was born in Neelyville, Missouri, on Sept. 11, 1944 to the late Noel and Ruth Ann Cox McCain. Jim is a fourth-generation logger who owned and operated his own business, McCain Logging.
He is survived by his wife of 12 years, Louella Arthur McCain of Wickliffe; his daughter, Leanna Poole of Paducah; his son, James McCain of Barlow; his sister, Mary Cassinger of Neelyville, Missouri; two brothers, Jerry McCain of Tiline and Larry McCain of Smithland; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Benny McCain and David McCain and one brother. His parents were Noel and Ruth Ann Cox McCain.
Services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe with Guy Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Wickliffe City Cemetery.
Friends may call 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To send flowers to the family of Jim McCain, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.