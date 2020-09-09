Jim Martin, 82, of Reidland, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mr. Martin was a retired electrician and of the Baptist faith. He was a man of all skills, known as a working man. He enjoyed cars and boats. Jim had a special love for his family because he was a true family man. He and Barbara were true soulmates and are now joined together again in Heaven.
Surviving are his two children, Allen (Jennifer) Martin of Florida, and Robin Martin of Reidland; one brother, Tony (Sandy) Martin of Reidland; three grandchildren, Alexandra Martin of Tampa, Florida, Jessica Martin of Lexington, and Lindsy Martin of Tampa, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Jean Martin; and two brothers, Bill Martin and Phillip Martin. His parents were Glen Edwin Martin and Mary Thelma Wilkey.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Rosebower Cemetery with the Rev. Rob Ison of Reidland Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow.
Friends may visit the family from 10 a.m. to service hour on Saturday at the cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to American Heart Association at 1818 Patterson St. Nashville, TN 37203.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
