Jim Hobby, 79 of Paducah, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hosptial.
Jim retired from Heath Middle School after 27 years as a teacher with McCracken County Schools. He was a member of Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia Musical Fraternity.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Frances Ellen Shelton Hobby; two sons, Jim Hobby of West Paducah, Scott Hobby and wife, Keela of Paducah; five grandchildren, Lakyn Hobby, Landon Hobby, Kailey Hobby, McKenzie Hobby, Ayden Hobby; and great-granddaughter, Aurora Jade Proffer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Reg and Betty Carpenter Hobby.
A private family service will be held at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. David Keyes officiating. Cremation will follow.
Contributions can be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105; or to Shriners Hospital For Children, 1900 Richmond Road, Lexington, KY, 40502.
