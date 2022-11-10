METROPOLIS, Ill. — Jim Harris, 77, of Metropolis, passed away on Nov. 9, 2022, at his residence in Metropolis with his loving family surrounding him.
Visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home followed by a service at 3 p.m. with Jake Ervin officiating. Graveside services with military rights will follow at Metropolis Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Jim was married, to the love of his life, Deena Williams Harris in 1963. Together they had a long and happy marriage, having two children, Jimmy Harris Jr., and Cindy L. Harris
Jim was of the Baptist faith and was a member at Eastland Baptist Church in Metropolis for many years and he faithfully attended Grace Church in the last years of his life. He loved his Lord and was truly at Peace with his passing.
He served in the United States Navy, on board the SS Marias for two years and then was in the Reserves four more years. In 1980, he was hired by Allied Chemical in Metropolis where he retired after 31 years as a control operator. Jim was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was a hard-working man of faith, served his country with pride, provided for his family, and was a humble servant to our Lord.
Jim is survived by the Love of his life, of 59 years, Deena Williams Harris; their children, son and best friend, Jimmy Harris (Vashi Davis Harris, his heart daughter); one daughter, his pride, joy, Cindy L. Harris (Doug Thompson) all from Metropolis; three granddaughters, Kristi N. Terry, Chelsea R Harris Phillips (Justin), and Sara Hartery; three great granddaughters, Harper Phillips, Hattie Phillips and Isabell Terry; grandson, Daniel Terry; great grandsons, Cass Hartery and Liam Terry. Nothing brought him more joy than visiting and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Jim is also survived by one special sister-in law, they were remarkably close, Linda Rushing; and her late husband, Bob; sister, Patricia Harris Lott, the only sibling left out of seven children; special sister-in-law, Carol Parmer Harris and Susanne Sanders Harris; and 23 nieces and nephews, Tammy Jacobs, Mike Jacobs, Debbie Harner, Kevin Cremeens, and Jamie Weaver. Angela Williams, Chuck Harris, Tony Harris, and Chris Harris. Brian Harris and Buffy Harris. Chad Harris and Misty Harris. Joshua Harris and Colt Harris. Mike Harris, Tabatha Vaughn, and Bobby Vaughn. Tracey Graves and Benjamin Griggs. Carol Upplegger, Barbara Cottingham and Dorothy Anderson.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, Ellis James Harris; mother, Bertha Humes Harris; brothers, George Harris, Bruce Harris and Ellis Lee Harris; sisters, Virginia Sue Harris Weaver, and Carol Rae Harris; one very special niece, Susan K. Griggs; sisters-in-law, Darlene Williams, Mildred Williams, and LaWanda Williams.
Jim will be sadly missed by his large family and many friends.
Pallbearers will be Jamie Weaver, Mike Jacobs, Chuck Harris, Chad Harris, Colt Harris, and Mike Harris.
Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Olroyd, Ben Griggs, and Josh Harris.
The family requests casual dress, jeans are fine.
