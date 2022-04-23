Jim Dodson, 71, of Paducah, died Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Jim was born Feb. 3, 1951 in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, to Harry Lee and Margaret Meneghin Dodson. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed working as a guide for fishing trips on both Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley. Jim loved to watch wrestling. He never missed a chance to enjoy a White Castle cheeseburger. He enjoyed searching for rare and unique coins to add to his coin collection. Jim was of the Christian faith.
Jim is survived by his wife of 46 years, Diane Padgitt Dodson; two daughters, Megan Gasser (Scott) of Taylorsville, Paige Dodson of Louisville; one brother-in-law, Kenneth Padgitt (Kathy) of Smyrna, Tennessee; one niece, Melissa Padgitt; his father-in-law, John Bob Padgitt and his two granddogs, Rocky and Tank
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 25, 2022, at Woodlawn Memorial Garden with Rev. Sherry Golightly officiating. There will be no visitation.
In lieu of flower, contributions can be made to the Reidland United Methodist Church Ramp Ministry, 5575 Reidland Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
Arrangements are being handled by Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
