Jim Croley, 94, of Paducah passed Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the home of his son, Kyle Croley. Jim was a long time member of the Lone Oak First Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Tilghman High School and then attended Paducah Junior College where he received an associate’s degree. Jim was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force where he played baseball while in service and got to play baseball in Germany during his service time. He enjoyed playing golf and especially with the group of men from church on their many golf outings.
Survivors include two sons, Patrick (Debbie) Croley of Sharpe and Kyle (Penny) Croley of Paducah; six grandchildren, Jared Croley, Dustin Croley, Shawn Croley, Jacob (KK) Croley, Ben Croley and Misty (Todd) Meadows; six great-grandchildren, Zoey Croley, Skyler Croley, Nathan Croley, Brian Meadows, Brady Meadows and Braxton Meadows; one great-great grandchild, Brinley Meadows; several nieces and nephews.
