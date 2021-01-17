James Stewart Bryan, 75, of Paducah passed away at 2:20 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Jim was born Tuesday, Jan. 8, 1946, in Paducah to Stewart and Alice Bryan. He was married to Norma Kay Glisson in March 1965 until she passed away in 1995. He married Cindy Kay Rowland in 1997.
He was a skilled craftsman and builder. He enjoyed fishing and camping and will be remembered for his compassionate help of others.
Mr. Bryan is survived by his wife, Cindy Kay Rowland Bryan; his son, Darrall Bryan (Lori) of Hutchinson, Kansas; his stepdaughter, Kelly Wray (Jimmy) of West Paducah; his stepson, Glenn Shaffer (Peter) of Killingly, Connecticut; his sisters, Rose Mary Stephenson of Paducah, Nancy White (Russell) of Paducah and Kay Fields of Kevil; his grandchildren, Zachery and Abigail Bryan; and his stepgrandchildren, TJ and Peyton Wray.
Mr. Bryan was preceded in death by his parents, Stewart Samuel Bryan and Alice Evelyn Vick Bryan; and his first wife, Norma.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with the Rev. Keith Tilford officiating. Burial will follow at Scotts Chapel Cemetery in Livingston County.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at the funeral home.
Those attending are asked to maintain state-mandated COVID restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining the minimum six feet of distancing within the facility at all times.
During this difficult time, family and friends may show their support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program by 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, where a message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of love and support. To take part in this program, go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a “Hug.”
Family and friends can send a message of condolence to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.