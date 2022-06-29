Jill Turner, 65, of Paducah, passed away at 7:05 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was born on Dec. 4, 1956, in Salem, to the late Mark Mason Love and Thelma Sunderland Love. Jill was a retired registered nurse and worked for Baptist Health Paducah and Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Ted Turner; two sons, Jesse Turner of Marion, and Trent Turner of Paducah; brother, Raymond Love of Ledbetter.
Jill was preceded in death by a brother, Stanley Love and her parents.
Memorial visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
