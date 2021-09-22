NICHOLASVILLE — Jill Marian Drysdale Taylor, 62, of Nicholasville, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in Lexington, after a valiant battle with primary progressive multiple sclerosis. Her illness was recently complicated by several other health issues. She had enjoyed a distinguished career as a manager at Fedex Corporation in Memphis.
Her late husband, Art Taylor, was the great love of her life. The day she passed would have marked their 20th wedding anniversary. They shared their lives together in both Lakeland and Cordova, Tennessee, and were fantastic hosts, opening their home to friends and family alike. Jill adored Christmas and was known for creating elaborate trays of homemade candies and baked goods during the holidays.
She is survived by her brothers, Clay (Angie) Drysdale of Nicholasville, and Mark (Jeanine) Drysdale of Bardwell. She is also survived by her nephew and nieces, Evan (Katelynn) Drysdale of Lexington, Erin Drysdale of Nicholasville, Sarah Drysdale of Wickliffe, and Catherine Drysdale of Louisville; as well as one great-nephew, Adler Drysdale of Lexington.
Jill was preceded in death by both her parents, William Edgar (Ed) Drysdale and Helen Kelley Drysdale; a brother, John Andrew (Drew) Drysdale; and two additional brothers who died in infancy.
Cremation services will be provided by Clark Legacy Center in Nicholasville. A private scattering ceremony will take place at The Lexington Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. www.clarklegacycenter.com.
