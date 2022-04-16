HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Jill B. Pellerin, of Hilton Head Island, died on April 12, 2022.
She was born and raised in Paducah, Kentucky on Jan. 25, 1953. Always the adventurous and creative one, she loved to ride horses and write stories. She was very athletic and enjoyed cheerleading in high school. She majored in French at Transylvania University and played tennis, basketball and field hockey.
As an adult, Hilton Head Island lured her to come live where she enjoyed its beautiful nature and fun-loving people.
She continued finding adventure all throughout her life, with horseback riding, marathons, triathlons, missionary work, TV shows... the list is endless. She was strong and graceful until the end. She touched the hearts of countless people with her positivity and loving personality. She will always be remembered as an inspirational daughter, mother and friend. She contributed and nurtured many lifelong friendships and volunteered in many Island organizations. She was a board member and Treasurer of The Chapel Without Walls.
Jill is survived by her daughter, Lindsay (Satoshi) Hagihara; two granddaughters, Mika and Nina; mother, Ora Brooks; sister, Lenora Goode; and her brother, Kevin Brooks.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jack P. Brooks; sister, Jackie Brooks; and son, Louis Pellerin, V.
A memorial service was held Thursday, April 14 on Hilton Head Island.
In lieu of flowers we are asking for donations to the Hilton Head Humane Association or St. Jude’s Childhood Cancer & Research. Islandfuneralhome.com.
