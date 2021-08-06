BENTON — Jewell Pace, 86, of Benton, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Lakeway Nursing & Rehabilitation.
Jewell was born on Sept. 22, 1934, in Benton to the late John Rollie Pace and Lillian Darnall Pace. Jewell spent 25 years working for Modine Manufacturing in Paducah. He later went to work as a truck driver for McJunkin Corporation before retiring. He also spent many years tending to the family farm alongside his family members. Jewell was a member of Walnut Grove Church of Christ.
He is survived by his two sons, Joel Pace of Benton and Doyle Pace of Mooresville, North Carolina; three grandchildren, Ashley Dunn (Carson), Tassie Gossum (Joey) and Trevor Pace; and five great-grandchildren, Alex Dunn, Reese Dunn, Paycen Gossum, Greyson Pace and Ava Pace.
He was preceded in death by his infant twin brother, Joel Pace; one infant sister, Brenda Pace; and his parents.
Arrangements are being handled by Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr.
No services are scheduled at this time for Jewell.
You may share a hug, send a message or light a candle for the family at www.filbeckandcann.com.
