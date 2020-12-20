SAND HILL — Jewel Thomas Heflin, 82, of Sand Hill, died at 5:22 p.m. Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center.
Mr. Heflin was a retired engineer of a towboat, and he worked for Walmart after retiring. He was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by a son, Rick Heflin of Melber; four daughters, Brenda Usry of Illinois, Lisa Bates of Texas, and Teresa Brooks and Gena Tyler, both of Paducah; a brother, Billy Heflin of Paducah; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lee Heflin; a brother; four sisters; an infant son; a grandson; an infant great-grandson; and an infant sister. His parents were Gilbert Heflin and Murrel Harris Heflin Goodwin.
Private graveside services will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Paducah. There will be no public visitation.
Brown Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
