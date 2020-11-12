Jewel E. Sams, age 90, passed away at 6:45 p.m. Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital. Jewel was of the Baptist faith and retired as Port Engineer with Ingram Barge Lines. Jewel was a native of Cairo, Illinois. He was a cherished loving Husband, Daddy, Paw-Paw, and friend. He loved his motorcycles, especially Gold Wings, and his Harley Motor Cycle. Jewel was very handy with his hands using them to fix almost anything. Jewel was a veteran of the U.S. Army and National Guard.
Survivors include his wife, Sheba J. Karnes Sams; one daughter, Sonya Starr Lindsey, and husband, Gary of Lone Oak; one step-son, Keith Brian, Spellman, California; one sister-in-law, Jane Schue, AZ; one half- brother, Elbert (Bud) Morgan; niece Phyllis Ann Morgan; four grandchildren, Brad Cope, Judy Matthews, Kasey Jewel Lindsey, and Ryan Hawks; special neighbor and friends, Chuck and Linda Medlin and Rita Barnett.
Preceding in death were his parents, Jewell Sams and Ruth Burton Sams; one daughter, Susan Sams, one sister, Dorothy Estes, and one half-brother, Lawrence Morgan.
Services will be held at noon Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Bob Martin officiating. Visitation will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020, from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Spencer Heights Cemetery in Mounds, Illinois, at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the "Hugs from Home" program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support.
You may light a candle or leave a message of sympathy.
