ARLINGTON, Texas — On May 5, 2020, at home in Arlington Texas, Jevon Benjamin Howle moved to his next life. For 6 years to the day, “Super Jev” waged a no-holds-barred war with cancer, bravely marching into each battle with hope and determination. He was a true warrior.
Jevon was born in 1971 in Frankfurt, Germany. Being a child of wonderment and adventure, he lived his life with unique perspective and spunk. His friends and family admired his distinctive way of telling stories, his quirky sense of humor, and the special way he loved and cared for “his tribe.” Jevon was very artistic, a great writer and had a keen ear for amazing music. He was generous, loyal, kind and compassionate to the many he met and called friend. A sentiment from those who truly knew and loved him was that he was the greatest friend one never knew they needed, until he found them.
Jevon is survived by his beloved children, of whom he was so proud and devoted to, Benjamin Lee Howle and Laila Dixon Howle of Hurst Texas; his parents, Susie (Cooper) and Jerry Murray of Arlington Texas; and Preston and Judy Howle of Clarksville Tennessee; his brothers, Nick and Jerry Len; and his sisters, Shanna, Christy, and Mandy. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Vivian and Benny Cooper and Anita and Billy Hop Howle.
Jevon’s wishes were to be cremated and to be taken to the many places that he loved. His greatest treasures were his children.
A private memorial service will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center with Rev. Butch Latta officiating.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.