SALEM — Jessie Hazel Robertson, 100, of Salem, passed from this life on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Salem Springlake Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Jessie Hazel (Alley) Robertson was born January 29, 1920, on a farm near Salem, the only child of Coy and Susie Sivells Alley. She attended elementary and high school in Salem, graduating in 1939. She was employed by Kentucky Health and Welfare Services, first as a clerical worker in the Livingston County Health Department, then as a social worker in Livingston and surrounding counties, retired in 1981 after 40 years of service.
Hazel was a member of the various organizations relative to state employment, a Kentucky Colonel, and since 1957 a member of Salem United Methodist Church. She enjoyed many years of retirement on the farm, reading, photography, travel, local history, genealogy, and writing short historical articles, but most of all spending leisure time with friends.
She was married earlier in life to Neville Robertson but leaves no survivors other than devoted friends and neighbors. She was preceded in death by her parents, a couple of stepchildren, uncles, aunts, cousins, and some very special friends.
Graveside Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, December 18, 2020, at Salem Cemetery with interment to follow.
Arrangements will be in the care of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services in Salem.
Condolences may also be left online at boydfuneraldirectors.com.
