Jessica (Johnson) Watkins, 38, of Paducah, formerly of Metropolis, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Ky.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Zion Evangelical Church with Jim Duncan officiating. Burial will follow in Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Jessica was a staff accountant with Scotts RTO and a member of Zion Evangelical Church. She was a loving mother who enjoyed taking her daughters to dance.
Jessica is survived by her parents, Terry and Wanda (Farris) Johnson; husband of six years, Mason Watkins; four children, Nora Henderson, Sadie, Camden and Sydnee Watkins; one sister, Kristie Johnson Morgan and husband Roger; one brother, Thomas Johnson; grandmother, Dorothy Farris; mother-in-law, Lana Ohmes and husband Joe; father-in-law, Joe Watkins Jr.; grandparents-in-law, Ron and Sue Brinker; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Marshall Farris and Joseph and Kathryn Johnson; and niece, Alydia Johnson.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 21 at the church.
Memorial contributions may be given to an education fund being set up for her children at C Plant Federal Credit Union, 2500 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
Arrangements are entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home in Metropolis. Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
Pallbearers: Jeff Shafer, Jeremy Shafer, Josh Shelton, Roger Morgan, Tyler Watkins, Travis Watkins and Collin Watkins
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.