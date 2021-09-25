GRACEY — Jessica Marie Puckett, 34, of Gracey, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Jennie Stuart Hospital in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.
She was a member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church and a homemaker.
Mrs. Puckett is survived by her husband, David Puckett; her mother, Cindy Rogers of Paducah, Kentucky; her paternal grandmother, Jill Rogers of Mayfield, Kentucky; two step-sons, Landen Puckett and Jayden Puckett both of Wingo, Kentucky; one daughter, Hailey Puckett of Gracey, Kentucky; one step-daughter, Leah Puckett of Wingo, Kentucky; and one sister, Lacey Rogers of Paducah, Kentucky.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bobby Ray Rogers and her maternal grandparents, John and Georgia Carter.
Funeral services for Mrs. Jessica Marie Puckett will be noon on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield, Kentucky. Interment will follow at Mayfield Memory Gardens.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. — noon on Monday at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.